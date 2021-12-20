Mercury drops to 7.4°C in Chuadanga as mild cold wave sweeps the northern region

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 11:56 am

What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 7.4 degree Celsius in Chuadanga today at 6am as a medium to mild cold wave has been sweeping over the district.

The bone-chilling weather coupled with dense fog has caused disruption in the regular life of the locals who were hardly seen outside their homes since morning.

The temperature in the area has dropped by 4.2 degrees Celsius in one day, according to the meteorological office.
 
Earlier on Sunday, the temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius at 8am.

Life has turned miserable, particularly for the working class, due to the sudden drop in temperature.

They are being forced to stay inside without emergency need.
 
Reportedly, the temperature may drop further.
 
The mild cold wave will continue to flow for a few more days.

