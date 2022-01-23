Mercantile Bank distributes winter clothes among 550 destitute students at Baufal

Mercantile Bank Limited distributed winter clothes among 550 cold-hit destitute students of Baufal upazilla in Patuakhali on 20 January.

An initiative by Bank's Vice Chairman ASM Feroz Alam, Kalaiya Branch of MBL arranged the program to distribute winter clothes among poor students.

Md Al Amin, UNO of Baufal distributed the winter clothes among the students of Baufal Adarsha Girls High School.

Mst Jahanara Begum, headmistress of the school presided over the program.

Baufal Upazilla Academic Superviser Md Nur Nabi, and HOB of MBL Kalaiya Branch Ashiqul Islam were present among others.