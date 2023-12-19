Menon fears contesting in polls with his party's symbol: Trinamool BNPs Shahjahan Siraj

Bangladesh

After collecting nominations for Barishal-2 and Barishal-3, Menon agreed with AL to choose Barishal-2. 

Trinamool BNP candidate from the Barishal-2 constituency Shahjahan Siraj speaking to The Business Standard on 19 December 2023. Photo: TBS
Shahjahan Siraj, the Trinamool BNP candidate from the Barishal-2 constituency, criticised the Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, saying he is such a leader who's afraid of contesting in elections with his own party's symbol.

When talking to The Business Standard on Tuesday (19 December), Siraj also doubted Menon being a strong contender in the Barishal-2 constituency.

Shahjahan Siraj said, "Menon has enjoyed Dhaka for fifteen years under the Awami League (AL) government. Now, he doesn't dare to compete there anymore. He even lacks the courage to contest in his own Barishal-3 (Babuganj-Muladi) constituency.

The claim that Trinamool BNP is contesting in the polls to implement AL's agenda is entirely false and baseless

Shahjahan Siraj, Trinamool BNP candidate from Barishal-2

"Now he wants to enter Uzirpur-Banaripara. This is unethical. But he always does this. After enjoying fifteen years in Dhaka, now he comes to devour Barishal," Siraj added.

"The claim that Trinamool BNP is contesting in the polls to implement AL's agenda is entirely false and baseless. Trinamool BNP has entered the elections based on their merit. We are optimistic that Trinamool BNP's victory cannot be stopped if the voting is fair."

Shahjahan Siraj also said he spoke to the people of Barishal-2, and they want to vote. 

"If the administration goes to the wrong path, it will have to pay the price. The current government will have to pay," he added.

As a political ally of AL, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon is contesting in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls from the Barishal-2 constituency with the boat symbol. 

After collecting nominations for Barishal-2 and Barishal-3, Menon agreed with AL to choose Barishal-2. 

Talukdar Yunus, the general secretary of the Barishal AL and candidate for the seat, withdrew his candidacy.

In the Barishal-2 constituency, Nakul Kumar Biswas from Krishak Sramik Janata League, Iqbal Hossain from Jatiya Party, independent candidate Monirul Islam, and Sahab Ali from NPP are also contesting.

