Memoir of 'Father of Bangladesh' published in Korean

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as Bangladesh's "Father of the Nation," an autobiography of Rahman translated into Korean has been published.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Korea held a book launching ceremony to commemorate and promote "The Unfinished Memoirs" at the Lotte Hotel Seoul on Thursday, reports The Korean Times.

"I recall with profound reverence the greatest Bengali of all time ― Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh. I also pay my deep respects to 3 million martyrs and all our freedom fighters whose collective sacrifices have built today's Bangladesh," Bangladeshi Ambassador to Korea Abida Islam said in her opening remarks.

"I initiated this effort back in 2019. And finally, after almost two years, I'm glad that I could complete it within my tenure."

The book "The Unfinished Memoirs" was written by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during his captivity as a young politician in the late 1960s.

"The prison was his second home and he had spent 4,682 days, to be exact, as a political prisoner, which was one part of his lifetime of 55 years. This book depicts Bangabandhu on this journey from a young boy to his early political life, to gradually become the hope and aspiration of the whole Bengali nation and their 23-year-long freedom struggle that eventually culminated into an independent Bangladesh to the nine-month-long historic war of liberation in 1971," the ambassador said.

"The Republic of Korea is a good friend and important development partner of Bangladesh. Our two countries have similarities in the history of struggle for independence as we have achieved our respective independence by fighting against opposition forces. I hope Korean readers will find this book interesting and relate to their similar fight for emancipation, like the Bengalis."

Bangladeshi Ambassador to Korea Abida Islam gives a speech during the launching ceremony of the Korean edition of 'The Unfinished Memoirs,' an autobiography of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Lotte Hotel Seoul on 1 July.

Courtesy of Embassy of Bangladesh in Korea Photos of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are displayed at the book launching ceremony of "The Unfinished Memoirs" at the hotel.

Sul Hoon, a ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker, and Lee Sang-ryol, director-general of the Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the book launching ceremony as guests of honor.

"Bangabandhu aspired and enabled the Bangladeshi people to preserve their language and culture and live in peace on their ancestral land. As the Father of the Nation, he exerted unparalleled leadership in rebuilding the country and promoting democracy and peace," Sul said.

Lee emphasized diplomatic and charismatic aspects of Bangabandhu's personality.

"He was not only the independence or freedom fighter, but he was also a great architect of socioeconomic development. Also as a diplomat, I should say that he was a very energetic diplomatic indeed ― he traveled very extensively ― and his idea of friendship and non-violence resonate in the hearts of many peace-loving people in the world," Lee said.

Lee Dong-heon, an auditor who translated the book, was awarded with a crest by the ambassador. The translator said he knew he had to translate the autobiography upon reading its preface.

