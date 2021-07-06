Memoir of 'Father of Bangladesh' published in Korean

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 July, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 09:05 am

Related News

Memoir of 'Father of Bangladesh' published in Korean

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Korea held a book launching ceremony to commemorate and promote "The Unfinished Memoirs"

TBS Report 
06 July, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Photo-Courtesy
Photo-Courtesy

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as Bangladesh's "Father of the Nation," an autobiography of Rahman translated into Korean has been published.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Korea held a book launching ceremony to commemorate and promote "The Unfinished Memoirs" at the Lotte Hotel Seoul on Thursday, reports The Korean Times. 

"I recall with profound reverence the greatest Bengali of all time ― Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh. I also pay my deep respects to 3 million martyrs and all our freedom fighters whose collective sacrifices have built today's Bangladesh," Bangladeshi Ambassador to Korea Abida Islam said in her opening remarks. 

"I initiated this effort back in 2019. And finally, after almost two years, I'm glad that I could complete it within my tenure."

The book "The Unfinished Memoirs" was written by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during his captivity as a young politician in the late 1960s.

"The prison was his second home and he had spent 4,682 days, to be exact, as a political prisoner, which was one part of his lifetime of 55 years. This book depicts Bangabandhu on this journey from a young boy to his early political life, to gradually become the hope and aspiration of the whole Bengali nation and their 23-year-long freedom struggle that eventually culminated into an independent Bangladesh to the nine-month-long historic war of liberation in 1971," the ambassador said.

"The Republic of Korea is a good friend and important development partner of Bangladesh. Our two countries have similarities in the history of struggle for independence as we have achieved our respective independence by fighting against opposition forces. I hope Korean readers will find this book interesting and relate to their similar fight for emancipation, like the Bengalis."

Bangladeshi Ambassador to Korea Abida Islam gives a speech during the launching ceremony of the Korean edition of 'The Unfinished Memoirs,' an autobiography of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Lotte Hotel Seoul on 1 July. 

Courtesy of Embassy of Bangladesh in Korea Photos of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are displayed at the book launching ceremony of "The Unfinished Memoirs" at the hotel. 

Sul Hoon, a ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker, and Lee Sang-ryol, director-general of the Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the book launching ceremony as guests of honor.

"Bangabandhu aspired and enabled the Bangladeshi people to preserve their language and culture and live in peace on their ancestral land. As the Father of the Nation, he exerted unparalleled leadership in rebuilding the country and promoting democracy and peace," Sul said.

Lee emphasized diplomatic and charismatic aspects of Bangabandhu's personality.

"He was not only the independence or freedom fighter, but he was also a great architect of socioeconomic development. Also as a diplomat, I should say that he was a very energetic diplomatic indeed ― he traveled very extensively ― and his idea of friendship and non-violence resonate in the hearts of many peace-loving people in the world," Lee said.

Lee Dong-heon, an auditor who translated the book, was awarded with a crest by the ambassador. The translator said he knew he had to translate the autobiography upon reading its preface.
 

Top News

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

14h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

14h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

14h | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time