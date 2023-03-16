UP member stabbed dead in Kushtia

Bangladesh

UNB
16 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A union parishad member, who was stabbed by some miscreants at Sardarpara intersection in Doulatpur upazila Wednesday night, succumbed to his injuries at Kushtia General Hospital on Thursday.

The deceased is Kajal Hossain, a member of No 7 ward of Sadar union and son of Sunnat.

Mojibor Rahman, officer-in-charge of Doulatpur Police Station, said Kajal member had an enmity with some people of Sardarpara over the election and establishing supremacy in the area.

As a sequel to the enmity, miscreants attacked Kajal while he was passing the area around 6 pm and stabbed him indiscriminately with a sharp weapon, leaving him injured.

Later, the UP member was taken to Kushtia General Hospital where succumbed to his injuries around 5 am on Thursday.

"Police are investigating the incident," he said.

 

