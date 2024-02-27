UP member allegedly assaults ATN Bangla journos while covering tree felling in Kushtia

Bangladesh

AJ Sujon
27 February, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 07:49 pm

Related News

UP member allegedly assaults ATN Bangla journos while covering tree felling in Kushtia

AJ Sujon
27 February, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 07:49 pm
ATN Bangla’s Kushtia correspondent Tuhin Ahmed and camera person Major Ahmed had gone to cover the incident where some workers, under a GK project of Ballavpur village, were cutting down trees on government-owned land. Photo: Collected
ATN Bangla’s Kushtia correspondent Tuhin Ahmed and camera person Major Ahmed had gone to cover the incident where some workers, under a GK project of Ballavpur village, were cutting down trees on government-owned land. Photo: Collected

A Kushtia Union Parishad member allegedly assaulted journalists from ATN Bangla who were covering tree felling this morning. 

The accused Emdadul Haque Khokon, UP member of ward 2 of Jaduboyra union, was said to have vandalised the camera after deleting the footage.

ATN Bangla's Kushtia correspondent Tuhin Ahmed and camera person Major Ahmed had gone to cover the incident where some workers, under a GK project of Ballavpur village, were cutting down trees on government-owned land. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A local Awami League leader, Rahim Shaheb, was supervising the work on the road side, said journalist Tuhin. 

After a while, the UP member showed up and got into an argument with the reporters. He even tried to snatch their camera and ended up breaking it, he added.

Upon receiving the reporters' complaint, Kumarkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Akibul Islam said an operation to nab the accused is underway.

The accused was called several times for comment on the issue but could not be reached.

Commenting on the issue, Chairman of Jaduboyra Union Parishad Mizanur Rahman Mizan said it is wrong to cut trees on government-owned land. 

"Trees can be cut down through a tender [notice]. But if anyone has done so wrongly, then they will have to take responsibility for it." 

Asked about the assault on reporters, he expressed regret over the incident saying it is quite shameful.

Top News

Kushtia / ATN Bangla / journalists attacked

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

8h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

2h | Videos
Why Putin is unstoppable?

Why Putin is unstoppable?

1h | Videos
The men's and women's World Cup trophies will be the equivalent in all aspects.

The men's and women's World Cup trophies will be the equivalent in all aspects.

3h | Videos
Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

4h | Videos