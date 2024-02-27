UP member allegedly assaults ATN Bangla journos while covering tree felling in Kushtia

ATN Bangla’s Kushtia correspondent Tuhin Ahmed and camera person Major Ahmed had gone to cover the incident where some workers, under a GK project of Ballavpur village, were cutting down trees on government-owned land. Photo: Collected

A Kushtia Union Parishad member allegedly assaulted journalists from ATN Bangla who were covering tree felling this morning.

The accused Emdadul Haque Khokon, UP member of ward 2 of Jaduboyra union, was said to have vandalised the camera after deleting the footage.

ATN Bangla's Kushtia correspondent Tuhin Ahmed and camera person Major Ahmed had gone to cover the incident where some workers, under a GK project of Ballavpur village, were cutting down trees on government-owned land.

A local Awami League leader, Rahim Shaheb, was supervising the work on the road side, said journalist Tuhin.

After a while, the UP member showed up and got into an argument with the reporters. He even tried to snatch their camera and ended up breaking it, he added.

Upon receiving the reporters' complaint, Kumarkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Akibul Islam said an operation to nab the accused is underway.

The accused was called several times for comment on the issue but could not be reached.

Commenting on the issue, Chairman of Jaduboyra Union Parishad Mizanur Rahman Mizan said it is wrong to cut trees on government-owned land.

"Trees can be cut down through a tender [notice]. But if anyone has done so wrongly, then they will have to take responsibility for it."

Asked about the assault on reporters, he expressed regret over the incident saying it is quite shameful.