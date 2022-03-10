Mehdi Hasan new Bangladesh Ambassador to Sweden

The government has appointed Mehdi Hasan, currently serving as the Director General (Administration) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden.

Ambassador-designate Mehdi Hasan is a career diplomat belonging to the 17th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (10 March).

In his diplomatic career, he served as the Consul General in Hong Kong and Counsellor in Manama. He also served at Bangladesh Missions in Moscow and New Delhi in different capacities.

Mehdi Hasan did his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Masters in Water Resource Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (Buet).

He obtained a Diploma (Masters) in International Relations from the International Institute of Public Administration in Paris.