Meeting held over building Swadhinata Stambha at Suhrawardy Udyan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 03:18 pm

The minister said, "Although the axing of trees drew some criticism, there shouldn't be any disagreement over the installation of historical monuments."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A meeting of eminent citizens including botanists, environmentalists, and architect - on the third phase progress of building the independence monument, also known as Swadhinata Stambha - was held today at the secretariat in the capital's Segunbagicha.

"Suhrawardy Udyan was the place where students decided to bring out procession against Pakistan. Bangabandhu was also given his title here," said Mozammel Haque, minister for Liberation War Affairs and chief guest of the programme.

"We consider this place as the birthplace of our independence, thus our aim is to make Suhrawardy Udyan an emblem of our liberation."

The minister said, "Although the axing of trees drew some criticism, there shouldn't be any disagreement over the installation of historical  monuments."

Designed in 1999, a project was undertaken to restore Suhrawardy Udyan to an international standard. Following the two phases of development work, including Shikha Chironton and Watch Tower, the third phase is currently in progress.  

Mozammel Haque  further said that the government want to exhibit the retention of all the achievements of our liberation war in Suhrawardy Udyan so that the next generations can learn about the glorious past from here.

