Meeting called to restore discipline in lighter vessel operation

The Department of Shipping will hold a meeting on 14 October to bring back discipline in the operation of lighter vessels at Chattogram Port.

The development came following a report published by The Business Standard on 11 October with the headline, "Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel."

The Department of Shipping issued a notice regarding the meeting today.

According to the notice, representatives of Bangladesh Cement Manufacturing Association, Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association and Water Transport Cell (WTC) will attend the meeting at the shipping department conference room.

Commodore AZM Jalal Uddin, director general of the Department of Shipping, will chair the meeting.

Nurul Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association and convener of WTC, said that they have received the notice of the meeting.

He, however, claimed that at present there is no chaos in the system of transporting goods on the route.

On 23 August, the Department of Shipping issued an emergency naval notification, instructing industries to follow the 2013 goods transport policy. This has led to complications.

The circular states that all the lighter ships involved in transporting goods in Chattogram port, all types of jetties on both sides of the port and mother vessels should load and unload goods by maintaining the schedule of the Water Transport Cell following the Goods Transport Policy 2013.

According to the policy, 50% of the raw materials imported by cement factories have to be transported by ships under the control of the WTC.

There are allegations that some members of the Bangladesh Shipping Workers Federation engaged in physical fights with sailors on various shipping routes on behalf of the WTC to establish control on goods transportation.

