'Meet the Living Legend: Vashkar Bhattacharjee' seminar held at Presidency University

Bangladesh

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 11:46 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seminar titled – "Meet the Living Legend: Vashkar Bhattacharjee" – was recently organized at Dhaka's Presidency University.

The event was held jointly by the Office of the Students Affairs and Career Services and the Job Seekers Club on Tuesday (24 January), reads a press release.

Presidency University VC (acting) Professor Dr Mohammed Muniruzzaman attended the seminar as the chief guest.

As the keynote speaker at the seminar, Vashkar Bhattacharjee, Unesco award winner and national consultant for accessibility at the a2i Programme, shared his experiences, insights, and lessons learned throughout his career.

Vashkar, who is visually impaired, was awarded the Unesco/Emir Jaber al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah Prize for Digital Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2018-19.

Mohammad Manjurul Haque Khan, head of the Office of the Students Affairs and Career Services, have the welcome speech

Presidency University Advisor Brig Gen (rtd) Md Anisur Rahman, Dean of Engineering Faculty Professor Dr Abul Lais MS Haque, Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, Head of Admission and Promotion Department Md Abdul Ghaffar, teachers, officials and students of various departments were also present at the seminar.

