Meet first female biker to cross Padma Bridge

Rubayat Ruba, a YouTuber, was the first female motorcyclist and one of the first among many people to cross Padma Bridge – country's largest infrastructure – on Sunday morning at 9.25am.

In her first reaction after crossing the toll plaza on Mawa point, Rubayat said, "As you can see that I am very excited! It feels great to be among one of the firsts to cross the bridge."

"Despite huge pressure of vehicles waiting to cross the bridge, it didn't take long to pass through as there has been a separate toll booth for bikers," she noted.

"However, some bikers seemed to defy that rule and moved to other booths for avoiding delay," she complained while talking to The Business Standard.

When asked about her purpose for the visit, Rubayat Ruba said she is here to see the bridge and record her experience for her YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, she requested other riders to follow traffic rules in order to avoid accidents.

The toll plazas of the bridge, on both ends, opened for vehicles at around 5:50am.

There has been a total of seven booths each at every toll plaza on both sides, including five manual, one auto and one for service vehicles. At Mawa point, two of the five manual booths have been dedicated for goods-laden trucks and the others are for motorcycles and private vehicles.

The permitted speed limit on the Padma Bridge is 60 kilometres per hour.