Meet first female biker to cross Padma Bridge

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 11:00 am

Related News

Meet first female biker to cross Padma Bridge

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Rubayat Ruba. Photo: Collected
Rubayat Ruba. Photo: Collected

Rubayat Ruba, a YouTuber, was the first female motorcyclist and one of the first among many people to cross Padma Bridge – country's largest infrastructure – on Sunday morning at 9.25am.

In her first reaction after crossing the toll plaza on Mawa point, Rubayat said, "As you can see that I am very excited! It feels great to be among one of the firsts to cross the bridge."

"Despite huge pressure of vehicles waiting to cross the bridge, it didn't take long to pass through as there has been a separate toll booth for bikers," she noted.

"However, some bikers seemed to defy that rule and moved to other booths for avoiding delay," she complained while talking to The Business Standard.

When asked about her purpose for the visit, Rubayat Ruba said she is here to see the bridge and record her experience for her YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, she requested other riders to follow traffic rules in order to avoid accidents.

The toll plazas of the bridge, on both ends, opened for vehicles at around 5:50am.

There has been a total of seven booths each at every toll plaza on both sides, including five manual, one auto and one for service vehicles. At Mawa point, two of the five manual booths have been dedicated for goods-laden trucks and the others are for motorcycles and private vehicles.   

The permitted speed limit on the Padma Bridge is 60 kilometres per hour.

Top News

Biker Rubayat Ruba / Padma Bridge / Female biker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

14h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

14h | Videos
Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

14h | Videos
Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

14h | Videos
Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj