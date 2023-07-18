Meet Bangladeshi-born Mozammel contesting London mayoral polls

Mozammel Hossain has emerged as a surprising candidate in the London mayoral polls, capturing significant attention from the public and media.

Hailing from Bangladesh, Hossain is a member of the Conservative Party and has outlined his campaign priorities. He aims to tackle issues related to gangs, reform the Metropolitan Police (Met Police), and halt the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), reports The Statesman.

Having arrived in the UK in 1995 at the age of 21, Hossain left behind a modest wooden house with a mud floor and a tearful mother in Bangladesh.

He pursued a law degree at the University of Liverpool and has since dedicated over two decades to working as a criminal barrister, handling high-profile cases including those involving murder and terrorism.

Notably, in 2019, he made history as the first Bangladeshi-born criminal barrister to be appointed as Queen's Counsel, now known as King's Counsel.

While Hossain lacks prior political experience, he sees it as his unique appeal. Presenting himself as a fresh start amidst recent chaos, he aims to use his extensive experience in the criminal justice system to reform the Met Police and restore public trust.

If elected, Hossain pledges to take strong action against gangs, aiming to tackle knife crime and phone robberies by dismantling criminal networks. He plans to establish a specialized unit within the Met Police called the "Targeted Termination Team" solely focused on identifying and apprehending gang leaders.

In terms of public safety, Hossain intends to implement intelligence-based stop and search procedures, enhance police visibility, and increase the presence of CCTV cameras at bus stops. He also aims to ensure well-lit streets across the city during nighttime.

Regarding the ULEZ, Hossain proposes switching off enforcement cameras in outer London on his first day as mayor. He argues that expanding the ULEZ, which imposes charges on non-compliant vehicles, to cover all of Greater London would be excessively burdensome during a time of financial strain for many residents.

In addition to his focus on crime and transportation, Hossain has discussed addressing housing affordability and improving connectivity within the city's transportation network.

As the London mayoral race progresses, Mozammel Hossain's aspirations and proposed policies are likely to generate further discussion and scrutiny.