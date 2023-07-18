Meet Bangladeshi-born Mozammel contesting London mayoral polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 06:40 pm

Related News

Meet Bangladeshi-born Mozammel contesting London mayoral polls

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 06:40 pm
Photo: Sky News
Photo: Sky News

Mozammel Hossain has emerged as a surprising candidate in the London mayoral polls, capturing significant attention from the public and media. 

Hailing from Bangladesh, Hossain is a member of the Conservative Party and has outlined his campaign priorities. He aims to tackle issues related to gangs, reform the Metropolitan Police (Met Police), and halt the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), reports The Statesman.

Having arrived in the UK in 1995 at the age of 21, Hossain left behind a modest wooden house with a mud floor and a tearful mother in Bangladesh.

He pursued a law degree at the University of Liverpool and has since dedicated over two decades to working as a criminal barrister, handling high-profile cases including those involving murder and terrorism. 

Notably, in 2019, he made history as the first Bangladeshi-born criminal barrister to be appointed as Queen's Counsel, now known as King's Counsel.

While Hossain lacks prior political experience, he sees it as his unique appeal. Presenting himself as a fresh start amidst recent chaos, he aims to use his extensive experience in the criminal justice system to reform the Met Police and restore public trust.

If elected, Hossain pledges to take strong action against gangs, aiming to tackle knife crime and phone robberies by dismantling criminal networks. He plans to establish a specialized unit within the Met Police called the "Targeted Termination Team" solely focused on identifying and apprehending gang leaders.

In terms of public safety, Hossain intends to implement intelligence-based stop and search procedures, enhance police visibility, and increase the presence of CCTV cameras at bus stops. He also aims to ensure well-lit streets across the city during nighttime.

Regarding the ULEZ, Hossain proposes switching off enforcement cameras in outer London on his first day as mayor. He argues that expanding the ULEZ, which imposes charges on non-compliant vehicles, to cover all of Greater London would be excessively burdensome during a time of financial strain for many residents.

In addition to his focus on crime and transportation, Hossain has discussed addressing housing affordability and improving connectivity within the city's transportation network.

As the London mayoral race progresses, Mozammel Hossain's aspirations and proposed policies are likely to generate further discussion and scrutiny.

Top News

Mozammel Hossain / London mayoral election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June