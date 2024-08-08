Meet the 2 students who are now advisers to Bangladesh's interim govt

Md Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, are the youngest members ever to be sworn in as advisors to an interim government in Bangladesh.

After the ceremony, Asif Mahmud spoke to the media and said the new interim government is a combination of experience and youth.

"We will take the country forward together," he added.

Nahid Islam, hailing from Dhaka city, is a masters student of Sociology Department of Dhaka University.

Hailing from Muradnagar, Cumilla, Asif Mahmud is also a masters student of Linguistics from the Dhaka University.

The two were key leaders behind the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement which eventually led to the ouster of the Awami League government.

Nahid, 26, was born in 1998.

His father is a teacher and mother a homemaker.

Nahid is married and has a younger brother.

"He has incredible stamina and always said the country needed to change," hius brother Nakib Islam, a geography student, told Reuters.

"He was picked up by the police, tortured until he was unconscious, and then dumped on the road. Despite all this, he continues to fight. We have confidence that he will not give up. Proud of him."

He studied at the Government Science College, Dhaka.

Asif, 26, went to Nakkhalpara Hossain Ali High School and passed his SSC in 2015. He passed his HSC from Adamjee Cantonment College in 2016.

He was a former cadet sergeant for the college's BNCC platoon.

He was also the president of the Chattra Odhikhar Parishad of DU, according to his Facebook page.