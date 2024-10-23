Medical team formed to keep tabs on CA's health as 'routine matter'

A medical team has been formed for the treatment of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus "as a routine matter", and everyone has been requested not to spread any rumours stemming from this development.

The chief adviser's press wing shared this update in a message late on Tuesday night, after rumours started circulating regarding Yunus's health.

"This is a routine matter. Such medical teams are regularly formed for the treatment of heads of state and government," the message quoted Prof Md Sayedur Rahman, vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, as saying.

Yunus, 84, underwent a minor medical procedure to remove a skin lesion at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka last week.