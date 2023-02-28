Medical staff’s demo for arrears creates gridlock on Mohakhali road

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 08:08 pm

Vehicular movement came to a standstill at the capital's Mohakhali area today as medical workers staged a protest in front of DNCC Dedicated Covid Hospital in Mohakhali demanding arrears. 

Around 60 health workers who worked during the coronavirus pandemic at the hospital blocked the road Tuesday, disrupting vehicular movement on the road.

Commuters suffered immensely as the road was blocked for nearly two hours from around 5pm.

Vehicles were seen stranded from in front of Hotel Radisson to Mohakhali flyover and the Amtoli intersection. 

Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan traffic zone of DMP, told The Business Standard that the situation became normal as police cleared road around 7pm.

