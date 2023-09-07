Medical education accreditation bill passed in JS

Bangladesh Medical Education Accreditation Bill, 2023 was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad with an aim to ensure quality medical education by acknowledging the education curriculum and the concerned institutions through providing accreditation certificates.



Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque moved the bill in the House and passed by voice votes with Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shamsul Huq Tuku in the chair.



While placing the bill, the minister said an accreditation council will be formed to recognize the medical educational institutions of the country. Anyone going abroad to provide medical treatment or study medical science has to have approval from the Bangladesh Accreditation Council.



The draft of the law has been brought in principle to improve the quality of medical education and treatment in Bangladesh in line with the world.

From now on, no one will be able to go abroad to study and provide medical services without this approval.



"Without this accreditation, even if someone from our country passes MBBS, he or she will not be able to go abroad for higher study, or be recognised as a doctor in any other country," said the draft law.