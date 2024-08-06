Medical college students protest at BSMMU, demands resignation of VC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 02:49 pm

"BSMMU has been used to carry out a massacre by the autocratic cadres of the Awami League, orchestrated by the VC," said Dr Tauhidur Auwal, the vice president of the central student union

Students from various medical colleges protest at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) campus, demanding resignation of its Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Deen Md Nurul Haque on Tuesday, 6 August 2024. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Students from various medical colleges protest at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) campus, demanding resignation of its Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Deen Md Nurul Haque on Tuesday, 6 August 2024. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Students from various medical colleges protested at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) campus, demanding the resignation of its Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Deen Md Nurul Haque.

The protest was led by Dr Tauhidur Auwal, the vice president of the central student union.

"Chhatra League, Jubo League fired shots towards Shahbagh and threw bricks from inside BSMMU yesterday [5 August], injuring thousands of protesting people," said Dr Tauhidur Awal, vice president of the central student union. 

He led today's protest at BSMMU. 

"BSMMU has been used to carry out a massacre by the autocratic cadres of the Awami League, orchestrated by the VC. We demand the resignation and trial of the vice-chancellor who assisted in this massacre," he added.

