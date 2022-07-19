Medical board formed for the newborn lost parents in road accident

Bangladesh

Hossain Shahid
19 July, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 10:30 pm

The baby has been kept at the neonatal intensive care unit of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital

The Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Tuesday formed a medical board, led by its neonatology head Dr Tofazzal Hossain, to care for the newborn baby girl who saw the death of her parents and sister in a road accident at the time of her birth Saturday afternoon, according to the hospital authorities. 

Deputy Director of the hospital Dr Wayez Uddin Farazi told The Business Standard that they formed a five-member expert board to treat the child. "It [the newborn] has now been suffering from jaundice," he added. 

Immediately after the accident, the baby girl who came to the world miraculously was taken to the Labib Hospital in Mymensingh as she had pain in the wrist of one hand. "But she is fine," Officer-in-Charge of Trishal Police Station Main Uddin then said. 

Later on Monday evening, the newborn was transferred to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital as it developed jaundice. 

"The child's body showed signs of jaundice. After birth, babies can develop jaundice, which is very normal," said Dr Kamruzzaman, an associate professor at Community-based Medical College there, who is treating the newborn at Labib Hospital from the very beginning. 

Brother, sister waiting to cuddle the miracle baby girl

"Infants recover from such jaundice without any medicine," he told The Business Standard and added that he advised phototherapy for the newborn for a fast recovery. 

"When the doctor suggested phototherapy, the newborn was transferred to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. We informed the matter to the deputy commissioner" Managing Director of Labib Hospital Shahjahan told TBS.

When contacted, Associate Professor Dr Nazrul Islam, also the member secretary of the board, told The Business Standard that the child had a low amount of blood in its body. 

"We have already pushed 50ml of blood to improve its condition. The baby girl has shortness of breath. Some medical examinations are being done to check for any infection." 

"The condition of the broken hand did not deteriorate. An ultrasonogram will be done soon. The baby has been kept in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit," he told TBS. 

Meanwhile, the Trishal upazila administration opened an account with Sonali Bank to receive assistance for the newborn and her two brothers. The driver of the truck that killed the baby's mother and sister on the spot, Raju alias Shipon, was also arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion. 

