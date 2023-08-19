Medical admission question leak: Doctor arrested in Khulna

Bangladesh

UNB
19 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 12:09 pm

Related News

Medical admission question leak: Doctor arrested in Khulna

UNB
19 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 12:09 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police arrested a doctor in connection with his suspected involvement in the medical college admission question leak from Khulna on Friday (18 August).

The arrestee was identified as Dr Yunus Khan Tarim, owner of Three Doctors Coaching Centre in Khulna.

Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said a team of CID arrested Dr Tarim and took him to Dhaka for further interrogation in the afternoon.

According to CID, Dr Tarim has been involved in leaking medical college admission test questions for 16 years. He has earned substantial wealth from selling question papers to students of the coaching centre at Tk35-40 lakh each, they said.

So far, CID has arrested 12 members of a "question paper leaking racket". Among the arrestees are seven physicians, including Dr Tarim.

Top News

Medical Question Leak / Khulna / Bangladesh / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country