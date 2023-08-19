Medical admission question leak: Doctor arrested in Khulna

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police arrested a doctor in connection with his suspected involvement in the medical college admission question leak from Khulna on Friday (18 August).

The arrestee was identified as Dr Yunus Khan Tarim, owner of Three Doctors Coaching Centre in Khulna.

Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said a team of CID arrested Dr Tarim and took him to Dhaka for further interrogation in the afternoon.

According to CID, Dr Tarim has been involved in leaking medical college admission test questions for 16 years. He has earned substantial wealth from selling question papers to students of the coaching centre at Tk35-40 lakh each, they said.

So far, CID has arrested 12 members of a "question paper leaking racket". Among the arrestees are seven physicians, including Dr Tarim.