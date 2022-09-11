Media workers stage demo condemning attack on ATN News' journos

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 05:08 pm

Media workers stage demo condemning attack on ATN News&#039; journos

A demonstration was held on demanding the arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved in the attack on journalists working for ATN News. 

Various media workers and cultural workers working in Rajshahi were present in the hour-long demonstration organised by the Rajshahi Union of Journalists at the city's Kadirganj-Darikhorbona junction on Sunday (11 September) morning.

Speakers said that even after seven days, none of those involved in the attack have been arrested.

The police and administration are playing a silent role in arresting those involved in the attack, they claimed. 

The speakers strongly demanded that those involved in the attack be quickly arrested and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the home minister is scheduled to visit Rajshahi on Tuesday. 

If no one is arrested within these 48 hours, a strong apology will be demanded from the home minister, the protesting journalists warned.

Journalist leaders said that if they are not arrested, a larger programme like the BMDA office siege programme will be given on Wednesday next.

On Monday morning, ATN News reporter Bulbul Habib and cameraperson Rubel Islam were attacked during a live broadcast on the premises of Barendra Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) when they were on duty.

Office staffers attacked the duo while the two went to the head office of BMDA in Rajshahi to gather news.

