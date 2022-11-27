Media should highlight role of religious leaders in achieving SDG-16: Experts

Bangladesh

Religious leaders and different religious communities have an important role to play in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) which the media should highlight, media experts and academics said at a workshop on Sunday.

The workshop titled "Strengthening objective coverage of the role of religious communities in achieving the SDGs" was orgnaised by the Centre for Communication Action Bangladesh in collaboration with the World Faiths Development Dialogue of Georgetown University, USA, at a Chattogram hotel to generate ideas on how media can better cover religious faith-related news to achieve a peaceful and inclusive society in line with the SDG-16.

The workshop covered several topics, including conflict-sensitive journalism and solution, and not publishing biased, hate speech and misinformation to achieve SDG 16 and build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous society.

Journalists from print, television and online media houses participated in the workshop.

Syed Zain Al Mahmud, moderator of the workshop and Executive Director of C-CAB said, "Religious leaders and different religious communities have an important role to play in achieving the SDGs. The media should highlight this."

Tania Sultana, assistant professor of journalism and media studies, said conflict-sensitive journalism is a lens that emphasises balance and objectivity. Center for Communication Action Bangladesh uses media and strategic communication issues to ensure access to timely, accurate, and effective information, which helps achieve the ultimate goal of community empowerment and sustainable development goals.

religious leaders

