Media reports on Sharif Uddin one-sided: ACC 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 February, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 05:25 pm

Related News

Media reports on Sharif Uddin one-sided: ACC 

TBS Report 
20 February, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Media reports on Sharif Uddin one-sided: ACC 

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Secretary Mahbub Hossain has alleged that one-sided news is being published in the media about sacked ACC official Sharif Uddin.

"Since the commission issued the order to remove Shariff Uddin, the issue has been circulating in various print and electronic media. This news is being spread on the basis of one-sided information, which is contrary to the actual facts," Mahbub Hossain said in a press conference Sunday (20 February) on Sharif Uddin's dismissal.  

The ACC secretary also said Sharif Uddin has been sacked on the basis of specific allegations. 

"Rule 54 (2) of the ACC (Employees) Employment Rules grants the organisation right to remove personnel without giving any reason," he said. 

Sharif Uddin was fired due to multiple allegations against him, said Mahbub. 

He also noted that Sharif did not follow the ACC search and investigation guidelines during probe. 

"All the employees in charge of the investigation at the ACC perform their duties fearlessly but they do not make any excuse like Sharif Uddin," commented Mahbub.

He also denied the allegations of removing Sharif Uddin from his post under pressure from influential circle. 

On 16 February, the Anti-Corruption Commission suspended officer Sharif Uddin with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in various irregularities including torturing a CIP businessman in Cox's Bazar by implicating him in a false case.

Media reports on the suspension of Sharif Uddin, has generated a negative reaction both within the ACC and outside, including the forming of a human chain by the ACC employees protesting his removal.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), on 17 February, demanded that the ACC clarify its stance on the recent issue of suspending Sharif Uddin.

The anti-graft body also raised question whether Shariff Uddin was sacked under pressure by any syndicate.

According to media reports, during his tour of duty in Chattogram, Sharif Uddin unearthed corruption in land acquisition in Cox's Bazar involving a huge amount of money, passport and NID forgery for the Rohingyas, and irregularities in Karnaphuli gas transmission. He was the key person in the drive against corruption in Chattogram and filed several cases. The official became unpopular with vested interest groups involved in these crimes.

Top News

ACC officer Sharif Uddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

2h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

2h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

2h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

2h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

19h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

21h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again