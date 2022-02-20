Media reports on Sharif Uddin one-sided: ACC 

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Secretary Mahbub Hossain has alleged that one-sided news is being published in the media about sacked ACC official Sharif Uddin.

"Since the commission issued the order to remove Shariff Uddin, the issue has been circulating in various print and electronic media. This news is being spread on the basis of one-sided information, which is contrary to the actual facts," Mahbub Hossain said in a press conference Sunday (20 February) on Sharif Uddin's dismissal.

The ACC secretary also said Sharif Uddin has been sacked on the basis of specific allegations.

"Rule 54 (2) of the ACC (Employees) Employment Rules grants the organisation right to remove personnel without giving any reason," he said.

Sharif Uddin was fired due to multiple allegations against him, said Mahbub.

He also noted that Sharif did not follow the ACC search and investigation guidelines during probe.

"All the employees in charge of the investigation at the ACC perform their duties fearlessly but they do not make any excuse like Sharif Uddin," commented Mahbub.

He also denied the allegations of removing Sharif Uddin from his post under pressure from influential circle.

On 16 February, the Anti-Corruption Commission suspended officer Sharif Uddin with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in various irregularities including torturing a CIP businessman in Cox's Bazar by implicating him in a false case.

Media reports on the suspension of Sharif Uddin, has generated a negative reaction both within the ACC and outside, including the forming of a human chain by the ACC employees protesting his removal.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), on 17 February, demanded that the ACC clarify its stance on the recent issue of suspending Sharif Uddin.

The anti-graft body also raised question whether Shariff Uddin was sacked under pressure by any syndicate.

According to media reports, during his tour of duty in Chattogram, Sharif Uddin unearthed corruption in land acquisition in Cox's Bazar involving a huge amount of money, passport and NID forgery for the Rohingyas, and irregularities in Karnaphuli gas transmission. He was the key person in the drive against corruption in Chattogram and filed several cases. The official became unpopular with vested interest groups involved in these crimes.