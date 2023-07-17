Media related laws need to be relaxed for free coverage of polls: Diplomatic correspondents tell EU

Media related laws need to be relaxed to allow journalists to freely cover polls-time events, diplomatic correspondents told the visiting Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union today.

During a meeting with an EU team on Monday, a group of five journalists also said they need unrestricted internet and live telecast facilities to cover the upcoming national polls properly. The meeting took place at the office of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh in Gulshan, Dhaka at 2:30pm.

The EU mission enquired about the media role and situation during the election period.

Briefing the press after the meeting, Masud Karim, chief reporter of Daily Jugantor, said, "They wanted to know about the media situation during the election.

"We said we are fairly organised in Dhaka city. That's why there are not many problems. But there are problems in remote areas. We spoke about the obstacles faced by our media personnel, political parties or other stakeholders in terms of safety and security," he added.

"[For us to be able] to cover freely on election day, we need unrestricted internet, live telecast facilities, and laws should be more relaxed. For example, there is some self-censorship because of the Digital Security Act. I think work needs to be done in those areas."

Speaking about media freedom in the country, he told the EU mission, "At the same time, I said that our media is very vibrant, there are a lot of televisions, newspapers and online media. We have been struggling since the regime of Ershad. We have been working to establish media rights.

"We also told them that apparently the media is free, but there are problems and challenges. But we will try to present the right picture to our audiences during the next polls."

He also said the EU mission is welcome to observe the election.

"If foreign observers come, the election will be more transparent."

AKM Moinuddin, diplomatic correspondent of news agency UNB, said, "The EU passed a resolution in 2014 asking the BNP to withdraw from the Jamaat. Yet when asked why the EU delegation met the Jamaat this time, they said they wanted to be inclusive and that's why all parties were invited for discussion."

Pantho Rahaman of Channel I, Mahfuz Mishu of Jamuna TV, and Morshed Hassib Hasan of Channel 24 also attended the meeting.

EU enquires about possibility of conflicts over polls

The EU delegation also met with a five-members civil society group including the media expert, social activist, and NGO personalities on Monday afternoon from 4pm to 5 pm.

One of the attendees of the meeting, Zahed Ur Rahman, a social activist, told reporters that the EU mission enquired if there is any possibility of conflict regarding the next general polls.

"I said a confrontational situation has emerged in the country. The two major pirates have not been able to reach a decision over the polls-time government, creating a risk."

Zahed also said the EU delegates wanted to know whether the Election Commission will be able to function properly during the polls.

"I said the recent amendments of the Representation of the People Order (RPO) are not in favour of the commission. Even if the law and the constitution decide it all, the commission cannot work properly under a party government."

Mir Masrur Zaman, a media expert, told The Business Standard, "There is a peaceful situation in the country at the moment, so I am of the opinion that the EU can easily send observers."

Among others, Jimi Amir, project manager at DW Academy; Mohsin Ali, executive director, wave foundation also attended the meeting.

The EU team held their last meeting of the day with a number of diplomats at the house of EU Envoy Charles Whiteley in Dhaka from 5:30pm to 6:50pm.

Ambassadors and diplomats from various counties including Spain, France, Switzerland, Canada, Netherland, Denmark were present at the meeting. Details of the meeting were not disclosed before the media.

Earlier on the day, the EU team held a separate meeting with the top newspaper editors of the country.

At the meeting, the journalists expressed their concern over the Digital Security Act.

The EU's six-member mission arrived in Dhaka on 9 July to observe the atmosphere ahead of the next national election, expected to be held at the end of December this year or at the beginning of next year.

The delegation, which will be visiting Bangladesh till 23 July, includes Dimitra Ioannou, Alves Chritina Dos Ramos, Miller Ian James, Chamagne Christopher and Marie-Helene Enderlin.

The main objective of the visiting mission is to assess the "advisability, usefulness and feasibility" of a possible EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the EU Mission in Dhaka.