Media licence would be revoked if a report like Prothom Alo's appeared anywhere in world: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (2 April) said if a report similar to that of the daily Prothom Alo's recent one was published anywhere else in the world, the relevant media's licence would have been cancelled.

"Is it fair to tarnish the dignity of the country's independence by giving Taka 10 to a child?" he questioned while speaking at a discussion organised by the Dhaka University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at the TSC auditorium of the university to mark the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said an offence cannot be avoided by calling it a mistake.

"It was a heinous offense. If children are presented like this in the developed and democratic countries, the licence of the media will be cancelled. Prime Minister Sheikh has showed her patience to this end," he said.