Media Freedom Coalition condemns death of journalist Nadeem, calls on all to speak up for press freedom

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 01:59 pm

Calling for press freedom, the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh condemned the 15 June deadly attack on journalist Golam Rabbani Nadeem, the Jamalpur district correspondent of BanglaNews24.com and the Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.

In a statement, the MFC also called on all in positions of influence in Bangladeshi society to speak up for press freedom, the right of journalists to work without fear of retribution or harm, and the need to hold to account those responsible for attacks on journalists.

The statement was signed by the Embassies/High Commissions of: Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Netherlands, United Kingdom, and United States.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to his [Nadeem] family and friends. We are encouraged to learn that authorities have taken action by arresting the suspected perpetrators of the killing and by initiating legal proceedings," read the MFC press release.

Journalists play a vital role in asking difficult questions, reporting the facts, and promoting the free flow of ideas, the statement added.

Following an attack by unidentified assailants on 15 June, a severely injured Nadim succumbed to his injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital the next day.

Nadim's family alleged that he had been getting threats from Mahamudul Alam Babu, a local chairman, for publishing reports related to corruption.

Meanwhile, five people, including the main accused, Mahmudul Alam Babu, have been detained by law enforcers for their alleged involvement in the murder.

