Media can further strengthen Bangladesh-India ties: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday attached importance to the role of media for further strengthening Bangladesh-India ties as media can promote friendship, people-to-people exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Our respective media can contribute to forging the partnership further between our two countries by enhancing appreciation and understanding of each other's standpoints and core interests," he said.

The minister made the remarks while making a statement at a function styled "Media Interaction with Dr Hasan Mahmud" at the Press Club of India (PCI) yesterday (1 November) evening.

Press Club Secretary General Vinoy Kumar and its President Umakant Lakhera also spoke on the occasion while former president of PCI Gautam Lahiri moderated the session.

Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi Nural Islam and Minister (Press) Shaban Mahmud were also present on the occasion.

In his initial statement, Hasan Mahmud also touched upon many aspects including the present India-Bangladesh ties, which reached a newer height during the Hasina-Modi tenure, India's support during the Covid-19 pandemic and Indian support during Bangladesh's 1971 War of Liberation.

Referring to Bangladesh's progress, he said Bangladesh's progress could not be possible at such a level without political stability and support from India.

The minister after arriving at the club premises straight went to the "Bangabandhu Media Centre" set up on the first floor of the club and placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a mark of respect to the greatest son of the soil.

Later, the minister answered a volume of media queries on different bilateral and multi-lateral issues and on Hindu Community in Bangladesh as well.

Responding to a query, the minister objected to the word "minority" saying, "We in Bangladesh don't believe in Hindus as the minority as they have equal rights in Bangladesh as per its constitution.

"Our prime minister says don't use the word of minority as people belonging to any other religion are the sons of the soil and they have equal rights in our constitution," he said.

The minister, who is one of the senior leaders of the ruling Awami League, said, of course, there in Bangladesh and India have some fanatic groups, but the Bangladesh government during the last few years had been taking the toughest actions against the groups.

In this connection, he referred to the recent celebration of Durga Puja, the greatest festival of the Hindu community, saying the Hindus have celebrated the puja in more mandaps across the country as the government has ensured the safety and security of the Hindus.

"This year, puja was celebrated in 700 more mandaps than that of the previous year across the country. But there was no such report of untoward incidents from any place," he added.

Mentioning Bangladesh as an example of communal harmony, he said that media can play a crucial role to maintain communal harmony. In this regard, he referred to the irresponsible role of some social media platforms to carry out exaggerated reports on this issue to destabilize communal harmony.

While responding to another query, Hasan Mahmud stressed ensuring regional stability for progress and prosperity of the region. "Regional stability is important for the progress of the region as a whole...political stability is also a pre-requisite for the progress of any country," he said.

In this connection, he said India has a crucial role to play in ensuring regional stability which is essential for the progress and prosperity of the region.

On the much-talked-about cross-border River Teesta Water Sharing Agreement, he said bilateral ties do not revolve only around this issue.

"The relationship between Bangladesh and India is very diverse and it does not depend only on the Teesta Water Sharing as we are sharing many things," he added.

The minister said Bangladesh and India are engaged in resolving the issue (Teesta) and there has been progress, although there are some obligations and procedures in the Indian constitution. "After following all procedures, the issue would be resolved in future," he hoped.

Responding to another question, he described India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as India's internal matter. "Since an appeal has been submitted to India's Supreme Court that has also become a legal Issue. So, we should not comment on this," he added.

Regarding the trade gap between Bangladesh and India, the minister underlined the need for working together to take efforts for minimizing the gap for the betterment of the two countries.