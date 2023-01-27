Mechanisation vital for commercialising agriculture: Minister

The government has made a comprehensive plan to modernise and commercialise the agriculture sector in which mechanisation is going to play a very important role, said The Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.

"Bangladesh has now become self-sufficient in terms of food grains availability. However, the agenda of the government now is to ensure food security, which not only includes grain availability but also an affordable price for safe food with high nutritional value," The Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said at the inauguration ceremony of the Indo-Bangladesh Agri Mechanisation Summit (IBAM) Friday at the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka.

He also urged the Indian entrepreneur to set up factories in Bangladesh to assemble agricultural machinery.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), said the recent development of Bangladesh on connectivity, use of inland waterways, transit, and transshipment through Chattogram and Mongla ports towards Northeast India are very promising in terms of economic growth.

The successful launch of two mega projects – the Padma Bridge and the Metro Rail –show Bangladesh's solid move to the next tier of development. Besides, over 100 economic zones, high-tech parks, and industrial zones with access to utilities present major business opportunities, said Md Jashim Uddin, who was a special guest at the programme.

The FBCCI president said, "Bangladesh is a land of opportunities. The HSBC forecasts Bangladesh to be the 9th largest consumer market by 2030, ahead of the UK, Germany and Turkey. Moreover, we have a population strength of 160 million people with growing purchasing power.

"We have special facilities for agriculture-based manufacturing units and Indian businesses can take advantage of this opportunity through joint collaboration and investment in the designated economic zones."

He also invited the Indian business community to attend the upcoming Bangladesh Business Summit in March.

In his speech as the guest of honour, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma thanked the Tractor and Mechanisation Association (TMA), the CII, and the FBCCI for organising the summit.

He said there is widespread appreciation for Indian manufacturers for the supply of high-quality spare parts for tractors, post-sales service, and tractors with high turning radius. Besides, their tractors are easy to repair, so they can be used beyond farm activities.

Agriculture has a significant contribution to both India's and Bangladesh's economies. Hence farm mechanisation is important. There is huge scope for collaboration in agriculture for both Bangladesh and India, said Pranay Kumar Verma.

The Indian high commissioner also said India is the largest export destination of Bangladesh in Asia. At the same time, Bangladesh is the largest business partner of India in the south Asian region. Bangladesh is a very close friend of India and both countries are working together in various sectors.

Bharatendu Kapoor, committee president of TMA, Hemant Sikka, president of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and of TMA, Sadid Jamil, managing director of Metal Pvt Ltd, and Dr AKM Fareyzul Haque Ansarey, president of ACI Motors, were also present at the programme.

The Indo Bangladesh Agri Mechanisation Summit (IBAM) organised by the TMA, an international platform for the farm mechanisation industry, in partnership with FBCCI, CII, and Indian High Commission, Dhaka, will bring top minds to deliberate on homegrown strategies and share international best practices that will help to accelerate a collaboration that will benefit the two countries.