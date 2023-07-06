Md Monirul appointed as next ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:19 pm

Md Monirul appointed as next ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy

The government has decided to appoint Md Monirul Islam as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy.

He will replace Ambassador Md Shameem Ahsan in this capacity, reads a foreign ministry statement.

Monirul is a career diplomat belonging to the 10th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre.

He is currently serving as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Egypt with concurrent accreditation to DR Congo, Eritrea and Arab League.

Before the current assignment, he served as the Bangladesh envoy to Morocco and Ethiopia in two consecutive stints as well as the Bangladesh consul general in New York in another.

Joining the foreign service in 1991, he also served in different capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Singapore, Brunei, Madrid, Beijing, Ottawa and Brasilia.    

Hailing from Brahmanbaria, Monirul did his BSS and MSS in Economics from the University of Dhaka. Later on, he obtained another his Master's in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monash University, Australia.

In his personal life, he is married and blessed with one child.

