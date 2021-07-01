Md Delwar Hossain, new Bangladeshi Ambassador to South Korea

The Government has decided to appoint Md Delwar Hossain, currently serving as the Director General of Myanmar Wing in the Ministry, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of Korea.

Delwar Hossain is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 17th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. He served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Paris, Tripoli, Thimphu and Beijing in his distinguished diplomatic career. At the headquarters, he worked for multiple wings in different capacities.

He obtained his MBA from IBA, Dhaka University and BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Khulna University of Engineering & Technology. He also earned a diploma in International Relations from the International Institute of Public Administration in Paris, France. Hossain is married and blessed with two children.