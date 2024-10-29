MCCI for taking decisive measures to address economic fallout

MCCI for taking decisive measures to address economic fallout

Smooth logistics, banking services and security in industries need to be addressed to ensure the revival of economic activities, says the chamber

The logo of MCCI. Photo: Collected
The logo of MCCI. Photo: Collected

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has emphasised taking some decisive measures to address economic fallout.

The chamber made the observation in its latest publication, titled "Bangladesh's Economy During FY2023-24 (FY24)", today (29 October).

In the publication, the chamber also mentioned that issues such as smooth logistics, banking services and security in industries needed to be addressed to ensure the revival of economic activities.

The government should take action to overcome the rise in inflation, slowdown in external demand, weak remittance inflow, shortfall in revenue collection and slow public expenditure, depreciation of the taka, and a decline in foreign exchange reserves, it opined.

The government also needs to take more actions to stabilise foreign exchange reserves, manage inflation, enhance revenue earnings, ensure proper electricity and gas supply for economic activities, and protect small businesses, said MCCI.

After the fall of the Awami League government, the chamber observed that the interim government had taken over charges and it would take time to normalise the business activities.

The chamber informed that the unemployment situation and low investment are other challenges.

