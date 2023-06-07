Mayor Taposh sends legal notice seeking Tk100cr to The Daily Star over ‘defamatory’ satire piece

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has sent a legal notice to The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam seeking Tk100 crore for allegedly publishing a "defamatory" article about tree-felling in the Dhanmondi area of the capital.

The satire article, titled "Cutting trees to make way for air", was published in the newspaper's 13 May edition.

The compensation has to be paid within seven days, otherwise a case will be filed in court, the notice said.

The notice, also sent to the newspaper's executive editor and reporter, asked that the news be removed within 24 hours.

The notice mentions that on 13 May, The Daily Star published a "baseless article insulting the mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation" regarding the cutting of trees.

It said the article went against the principles of journalism as present in the existing laws.

Barrister Mejbaur Rahman sent the notice on behalf of Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh.