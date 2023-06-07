Mayor Taposh sends legal notice seeking Tk100cr to The Daily Star over ‘defamatory’ satire piece

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 02:41 pm

Related News

Mayor Taposh sends legal notice seeking Tk100cr to The Daily Star over ‘defamatory’ satire piece

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 02:41 pm
Mayor Taposh sends legal notice seeking Tk100cr to The Daily Star over ‘defamatory’ satire piece

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has sent a legal notice to The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam seeking Tk100 crore for allegedly publishing a "defamatory" article about tree-felling in the Dhanmondi area of the capital.

The satire article, titled "Cutting trees to make way for air", was published in the newspaper's 13 May edition.

The compensation has to be paid within seven days, otherwise a case will be filed in court, the notice said.

The notice, also sent to the newspaper's executive editor and reporter, asked that the news be removed within 24 hours.

The notice mentions that on 13 May, The Daily Star published a "baseless article insulting the mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation" regarding the cutting of trees. 

It said the article went against the principles of journalism as present in the existing laws.

Barrister Mejbaur Rahman sent the notice on behalf of Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh.

Top News

defamation / the daily star / Mahfuz Anam / DSCC / Dhaka South

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

1h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

5h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

2h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

58m | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

18h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

21h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection