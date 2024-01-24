Mayor Taposh for rejuvenating Dhaka through retaining its heritage

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 10:45 pm

Related News

Mayor Taposh for rejuvenating Dhaka through retaining its heritage

Taposh asked the respective authorities to take care of Dhaka Gate properly.

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 10:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Tapas Noor Taposh has declared that embracing the city's heritage is crucial to its full rejuvenation. He spoke these words at the re-inauguration ceremony of the historic Dhaka Gate, a testament to the city's rich past and a symbol of its ongoing revival.

"Today, we have revived two vital pieces of Dhaka's legacy," Mayor Taposh said, unveiling the cover of the main stone at the gate. "The Dhaka Gate itself, a sentinel standing for centuries, and the cannon of Mir Jumla, a final echo of the Assam campaign, both find new life today."

The restoration of the Dhaka Gate is not an isolated project. It is part of a larger movement to reclaim and revitalize Dhaka's heritage sites. "Lalkuthi is also undergoing renovation and will be accessible to all by the end of this year," the Mayor announced.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But the vision extends far beyond individual landmarks. "We have many more projects in the pipeline," Mayor Taposh declared. "Raj Kuthi, Ruplal House, Boro Katara, the old Buriganga River— all these heritage sites will be revived and reconstructed. We even hope to restart Nouka Baich (boat race) on the Adi Buriganga River once excavation work is complete."

He asked the respective authorities to take care of Dhaka Gate properly.

"It is our moral responsibility to preserve our heritage. If anyone tries to cause harm to this heritage by pasting posters on the walls of Dhaka Gate, he will be punished," he said.

Historian Professor Muntasir Mamun said "We often mistake development for demolition and rebuilding." "The work at Dhaka Gate is a shining example of the opposite. It's not about creating something new; it's about restoring something precious to its original form," he added. 

The Dhaka Gate, situated near Doel Chattar in the Dhaka University area, had been largely forgotten for years until the DSCC took up the restoration project in 2022. The aim was to recapture its 17th-century grandeur, and the effort, carried out by contractor Ahnaf Tradings at a cost of approximately Tk82 lakh, has borne remarkable fruit.

Traditional materials like lime, betel nut, khoir, molasses, and Maddhapara granite stone chips were used in the reconstruction, ensuring both authenticity and durability.

 

Top News

Dhaka Gate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

9h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

10h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

10h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Story of Mauritania will surprise the football world

The Story of Mauritania will surprise the football world

2h | Videos
The price of land in Ayodhya has increased several times due to the construction of Ram temple

The price of land in Ayodhya has increased several times due to the construction of Ram temple

3h | Videos
England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

5h | Videos
Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

Preparations for trade fairs are still lacking

5h | Videos