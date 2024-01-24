Mayor Taposh for rejuvenating Dhaka through retaining its heritage

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Tapas Noor Taposh has declared that embracing the city's heritage is crucial to its full rejuvenation. He spoke these words at the re-inauguration ceremony of the historic Dhaka Gate, a testament to the city's rich past and a symbol of its ongoing revival.

"Today, we have revived two vital pieces of Dhaka's legacy," Mayor Taposh said, unveiling the cover of the main stone at the gate. "The Dhaka Gate itself, a sentinel standing for centuries, and the cannon of Mir Jumla, a final echo of the Assam campaign, both find new life today."

The restoration of the Dhaka Gate is not an isolated project. It is part of a larger movement to reclaim and revitalize Dhaka's heritage sites. "Lalkuthi is also undergoing renovation and will be accessible to all by the end of this year," the Mayor announced.

But the vision extends far beyond individual landmarks. "We have many more projects in the pipeline," Mayor Taposh declared. "Raj Kuthi, Ruplal House, Boro Katara, the old Buriganga River— all these heritage sites will be revived and reconstructed. We even hope to restart Nouka Baich (boat race) on the Adi Buriganga River once excavation work is complete."

He asked the respective authorities to take care of Dhaka Gate properly.

"It is our moral responsibility to preserve our heritage. If anyone tries to cause harm to this heritage by pasting posters on the walls of Dhaka Gate, he will be punished," he said.

Historian Professor Muntasir Mamun said "We often mistake development for demolition and rebuilding." "The work at Dhaka Gate is a shining example of the opposite. It's not about creating something new; it's about restoring something precious to its original form," he added.

The Dhaka Gate, situated near Doel Chattar in the Dhaka University area, had been largely forgotten for years until the DSCC took up the restoration project in 2022. The aim was to recapture its 17th-century grandeur, and the effort, carried out by contractor Ahnaf Tradings at a cost of approximately Tk82 lakh, has borne remarkable fruit.

Traditional materials like lime, betel nut, khoir, molasses, and Maddhapara granite stone chips were used in the reconstruction, ensuring both authenticity and durability.