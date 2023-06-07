Mayor Taposh pledges to free DIT pond from encroachers 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 05:41 pm

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has promised to reclaimthe  DIT Pond of Old Dhaka by demarcating it in accordance with official documents, freeing it from encroachers.

"In response to the ownership disputes surrounding the land, we have instructed our property department to conduct a survey of the DIT pond land. We will investigate the matter further. We will engage with Rajuk and take necessary measures to protect and preserve the pond," Taposh said while talking to reporters after visiting the beautification activities under Mayor Hanif Flyover in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He stated that the city corporation has formally reached out to Rajuk, urging them to take action in either freeing the DIT Pond from encroachment or transferring its control to the corporation.

Expressing his commitment, the mayor emphasised, "Preserving and safeguarding all water bodies and ponds within our jurisdiction is an essential responsibility of the city corporation."

DSCC Mayor Taposh

