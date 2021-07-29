Mayor Atiqul distributes relief among transport workers

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has distributed food relief items among the transport workers who became jobless due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The relief items were distributed among 1,500 transport workers at the Mohakhali bus terminal on Thursday afternoon, said a DNCC press release.

Mohammad Safi Ullah, president of Tejgaon Shilpanchal Thana Awami League and councillor of Ward No 24 of the capital, distributed the humanitarian assistance from the DNCC mayor.

The 1,500 packets of relief goods distributed among the distressed transport workers each contained 5kg rice, 1kg lentils, 2 kg potatoes, 500ml soybean oil and 1kg salt.