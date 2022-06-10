Mayor Atiq will go to court for the people of Kazipara-Shewrapara

Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), is ready to go to court for the people of Kazipara-Shewrapara in Mirpur.

"I will go to court myself if necessary to alleviate the sufferings of residents in the area," he said, visiting the site on Friday.

Due to legal complications, the DNCC has not been able to complete the work of the drain in Kazipara-Shewrapara area of ​​the capital, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic jams.

Responsibility for the drain in the Kazipara-Shewrapara area, was handed over to the north city corporation by the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), in December 2020.

WASA stopped working on the drain without completing it.

Later, the work started with the city corporation's own funds. But when the DNCC started working on the drain, the previous contractor who had a contract from WASA, filed a case in this regard.

The courts granted a stay order and work on the drain stopped.

Asked how long it would take to complete the drain, the mayor told reporters, "You can see the DNCC has made all the arrangements for the work here. Pipes and other equipment have already arrived. There is also an allocation of money and we can complete this task in just four days if the court stay order is lifted."

The mayor said work on four and a half kilometres of the drain from Taltola to Mirpur 10 had already been completed, but only this part of Kazipara was not finished, causing waterlogging in the area.

He hoped the court would give a fair solution to the suffering of residents as soon as possible.

The mayor said, "We are making sincere efforts to solve the problem in this part of Kazipara-Shewrapara. We have formed a quick response team to address waterlogging in this area and other areas under the DNCC. In case of waterlogging in any place, the team will be there with necessary equipment to quickly remove the water and eliminate the waterlogging."