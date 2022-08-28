Mayor Atiq to protest if govt agencies fell Dhaka trees

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

Mayor Atiq to protest if govt agencies fell Dhaka trees

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:18 pm
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. Photo: BSS
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. Photo: BSS

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said on Sunday that he would protest himself if any of the government agencies in the capital construct any structure by destroying trees.

He also laid emphasis on controlling pollution of Dhaka to save it by recovering the canals, playgrounds and kitchen markets from encroachment, making the canals pollution free, introducing school buses and reducing private cars, which will ultimately help combat traffic congestion and sustain the city. 

"Human beings are destroying nature. Many structures are being constructed by felling trees in Dhaka city. But we need climate justice to save the city," Atiqul Islam told a seminar on 'Climate Change and Environment Degradation: Call for Transformative Changes' organised by Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology in the city.

Referring to the Setu Bhaban and BRTA Bhaban at Chairmanbari of Banani, which were constructed by felling trees of the surrounding areas, the mayor said that the city corporation has taken steps to stop the construction works.   

"If any structure is constructed there by felling trees, I myself will protest. No city forest should be destroyed under any circumstances," he added. 

Regarding canal recovery, Atiqul Islam said that the city corporation took charge of the canals from Dhaka Wasa. 

"We have to move forward towards the nature-based solution. The canals have been polluted with garbage thus destroying the fish farming and turning it into the breeding grounds of mosquitoes," he said.    

He said that the drive to disconnect the sewerage lines of the Banani, Gulshan and Baridhara areas would start from Thursday showing people that the lines are polluting the canals. But people of those areas live in expensive buildings, he added.     

"If there is a sewerage management system at source, the environment of the city will remain good and the canals will also be free from pollution," he said.

Atiqul Islam said that many developer companies have encroached the canals and filled those with sands to sell them as plots. They showed the playground and kitchen markets in their designs when they sold pots. But later they turned the playgrounds and the kitchen markets into plots due to the high price of land. 

"We will recover those playgrounds and kitchen markets as per the approved design of Rajuk," he said.

Top News

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam / tree fell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the old days 

11h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

9h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

14h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

1h | Videos
Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

2h | Videos
Cook biryani in just three steps

Cook biryani in just three steps

4h | Videos
Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay