Mayor Atiq pledges to stand by families of students killed, injured in quota protests

The mayor at a meeting with the VCs and principals of 117 colleges and 36 universities under the DNCC area, at the Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan-2. Photo: Courtesy

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Md Atiqul Islam has offered his condolences and said he will stand by the families of the students killed and injured during the recent violence centring the quota reform protests.

"I will stand by the families of the students who were killed and injured after taking information on them from vice-chancellors and principals of educational institutions under the Dhaka North City Corporation," said the mayor after a meeting with the VCs and principals of 117 colleges and 36 universities under the DNCC area, at the Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan-2.

"We had our first meeting today. I will have more meetings if necessary. By combining everyone's efforts and recommendations, we will take our students forward."

The mayor said various recommendations have come from the heads of educational institutions for the treatment of students, including legal assistance.

"The prime minister gave me the responsibility to listen to their recommendations and inform her."