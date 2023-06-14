Mayor Atiq lays foundation stone of East West University foot-over bridge  

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has laid the foundation stone of a foot-over bridge near East West University at Aftabnagar in the capital today.

This bridge will connect Aftabnagar with the Merul Badda end of Hatirjheel.

East West University (EWU) arranged a programme in its 'Manzur Elahi' auditorium on Wednesday (14 June) on the occasion, reads a press release.

In his speech, Mayor Atiqul Islam said the foot-over bridge will be the most beautiful bridge in the country with the expense of about Tk4 crore.

He hoped that the construction of the bridge would be completed within six months.

To protect people from the risk of dengue fever, the mayor urged everyone to keep a watchful eye on the surroundings so that water does not accumulate anywhere during the rainy season.

Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson of Board of Trustees; Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Advisor; Professor Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor of East West University and the chief engineer of DNCC, two Councillors of the area also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Mayor Atiqul Islam planted a tree in East West University premises and urged everyone to plant more trees to keep the city free from the heatwave.

