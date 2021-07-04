Mayor Atiq inaugurates ‘DNCC Digital Cow Haat 2021’

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the "DNCC Digital Cow Haat 2021" on Zoom this noon.

At the inaugural function, the mayor said, "We have been arranging the sale of sacrificial animals through digital haats since last year and about 27,000 animals were sold through this digital market."

Mentioning that those who buy cows online do not have to pay any extra money to the city corporation, the mayor said, "Buyers can buy cows by seeing the animals on live.

"From now on, no customer can be cheated after buying the sacrificial animal online. The money that the customer deposits after selecting a cow online, will be deposited with Bangladesh Bank until the cow is received. After receiving the cow, the customer will let the bank know and then the seller can get the money."

He said that many times customers buy cows online, but after delivery they see the animal is different from the one they selected.

The new escrow system was being implemented to overcome such problems.

The DNCC mayor said the target was to sell one lakh cows in the online market. "People from DSCC, Narayanganj and surrounding areas will be able to buy cows from here. If this is implemented, no one will rush to the cattle market to buy cows. The risk of coronavirus infection will also be less," he said.

Speaking as the chief guest, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam said, "About 1 crore animals were sacrificed last year. This year, we should try to buy online from our home. So, the public gathering will be less and coronavirus infection will also be reduced. We are urging to adopt this method at district, upazila and union levels."

Speaking as the special guest, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar said, "When we spoke of digital commerce, people feared it. It was a challenge to build the idea that this business could be online. The work that we have done to make Digital Bangladesh is a great example for the world."

Speakers at the inaugural function said that this year, about 60 digital marketplaces, including Daraz and Evaly, are involved in the 'Digital Haat' selling sacrificial cows.

Only the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) approved organisations will be able to sell animals at this year's digital market.

The vendors approved by the district administrators will also be able to sell the animals.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Sham Rezaul Karim, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak, FBCCI President Jasim Uddin and others also spoke at the inaugural function conducted by e-CAB President Shomi Kaiser.