Mayor Atiq blames lack of coordination for traffic jams

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Tuesday blamed lack of coordination between various government agencies for the horrendous traffic jams in the capital.

"We have constructed buildings and infrastructure in an unplanned manner prompting severe traffic congestion. The problem cannot be solved working in an uncoordinated manner as there's no alternative for relevant departments but to work together to solve the problem," the mayor said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between DNCC and the Bangladesh Roads Transport Authority (BRTC) at Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan.

According to the MoU, the intersection adjacent to the BRTC bus depot at Mohammadpur will be widened. This will facilitate smooth vehicle movement from Mohammadpur, Asad Avenue, Sat Masjid Road, Beri Badh, Bashbari Road and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, and ensure the safety of pedestrians.

The DNCC Chief Executive Officer, Selim Reza, and BRTC Chairman Tajul Islam signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.