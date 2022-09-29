Mayor Atiq allocates 70-katha recovered land for playground in Mirpur

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 02:30 pm

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. Photo: BSS
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam. Photo: BSS

The about 70-katha open space in Paris road intersection in the capital's Mirpur-11 area, which is also known as Kala's slum, will be used as a playground from now on, said Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam. 

For the past few days, under the banner of the Paris Road Ground Restoration Committee, students of schools and colleges in the area have been protesting for the ground led by Ward No 3 Councilor Gazi Zahirul Islam Manik.

Mayor Atiqul Islam came to Paris Road on Thursday (29 September) to show solidarity with the students' movement and made the announcement about the playground. 

"There are no playgrounds in Dhaka city, all the exiting ones have been occupied. There will be a playground here. Children will play here. I will play with them. I will create facilities for playing here," Mayor Atiq said. 

"We have heard that some are trying to construct buildings here. That won't bring benefit to anyone," he added.  

The DNCC mayor said that about three lakh people live in this area.

"There is no playground for them. This ground is in the area of ​​the National Housing Society. They kept this space as an open space in the drawing," he said. 

He urged the prime minister to give authority of the land from the National Housing Society to Dhaka North City, and added: "We will make walkways around the playground." 

The field was kept as an open space in the plan of 1965. which later turned into a slum. In 1996 the National Housing Authority allotted the site for 32 residential plots. But the slum dwellers sued when the owners tried to build anything. 

The plot owners said that after getting the judgment in 2017, they were never able to build their houses even though the slums were evicted by the court order.

Maqsood Hashem, North City's chief urban planner, said the site was shown as an open space in the 1965 plan and the newly published Metropolitan Detailed Zoning Plan.

As it was already shown as an open space in the plan, no residential plot can be made there as per the Water Conservation Act, 2001, he added. 

He also said that alternative land will be allotted to those who have been given plots. 

