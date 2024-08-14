'Mayer Dak' organises human chain demanding return of those missing in last 15 years

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 01:29 pm

Families of those missing form human chain in front of National Press Club on 14 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Families of those missing form human chain in front of National Press Club on 14 August 2024. Photo: TBS

'Mayer Dak' organises human chain demanding return of those missing in last 15 years. 

The human chain started in front of the National Press Club at 11:30am today (14 August).

The organisation gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to arrest Ziaul Hasan, Tarique Siddiqui and other officers involved in the disappearances.

Sanjida Islam Tuli, coordinator, Mayer Dak said, "After 6 days of the formation of the interim government, only three people have been taken out of Aynaghor. But the remaining missing persons have not been found yet. We are giving a 24-hour ultimatum, within which Ziaul Hasan, Tarique Siddiqui and other officials involved in the disappearance must be arrested. At the same time, information on missing persons should be obtained from them and they should be freed and returned to their families."

"I stand with my family and everyone for my brother who went missing 12 years ago," she added.

"I have been on the road for the last 11 years with the hope that after the country's independence we will get back my brother and all those who went missing," she said.

 

 

 

