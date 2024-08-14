'Mayer Dak' issues 24-hour ultimatum to arrest Major General Ziaul Ahsan

Families of those missing form human chain in front of National Press Club on 14 August 2024. Photo: TBS

Civil society organization Mayer Dak has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the perpetrators of enforced disappearances during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including ex-Major General Ziaul Ahsan.

Former Major General Ziaul Ahsan was recently removed from his post at National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

'Mayer Dak' organised a human chain demanding return of those missing in last 15 years. The human chain started in front of the National Press Club at 11:30am today (14 August).

The organization demanded the return of all those who have disappeared over the years during the programme.

Sanjida Islam Tuli, coordinator, Mayer Dak said, "After 6 days of the formation of the interim government, only three people have been taken out of Aynaghor. But the remaining missing persons have not been found yet. We are giving a 24-hour ultimatum, within which Ziaul Hasan, Tarique Siddiqui and other officials involved in the disappearance must be arrested. At the same time, information on missing persons should be obtained from them and they should be freed and returned to their families."

"I stand with my family and everyone for my brother who went missing 12 years ago," she added.

"I have been on the road for the last 11 years with the hope that after the country's independence we will get back my brother and all those who went missing," she said.