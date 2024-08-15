Maximum measures taken to ensure security for minorities: Home affairs adviser

A delegation of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh called on Home Affairs Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain at his office today (15 August). Photo: Courtesy

The interim government has taken maximum measures to ensure security for the minority communities in the country, Home Affairs Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said today (15 August).

"Those who assault or torture minorities will not be spared, prompt legal action will be taken. Police stations and law enforcement agencies have already begun their efforts," he said during a meeting with a delegation of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Bangladesh at his office.

The adviser said, "Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. I have grown up alongside people of all religions without any discrimination. We do not want conflict or violence. We believe in peace."

At the meeting, Satya Ranjan Barai, president of 'ISKCON Bangladesh,' asked the adviser to prioritise measures for the security of minorities and presented eight recommendations to ensure their safety.

The demands include enacting laws, forming monitoring cells and minority commissions, and providing round-the-clock state security for temples.

The home adviser assured his full cooperation in addressing these concerns.