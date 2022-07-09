Maximum measures taken to ensure security during Eid festivities: RAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 02:28 pm

Picture: TBS
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken maximum security measures to ensure security during Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

"Analyzing the intelligence information, cyber monitoring and other information centering on this, there is no information about sabotage or untoward incidents so far. But we are not taking any chances. Maximum security measures have been taken in preparation," said RAB Additional Director General (Operations) Colonel Md Kamrul Hasan while talking to reporters after inspecting the security arrangements at the National Eidgah in the capital on Saturday (9 July).

An adequate number of patrol members will be deployed to prevent any emergencies and intelligence surveillance will be increased, he added. 

Picture: TBS
"Intelligence surveillance had been stepped up across the country to ensure overall security during Eid. There will also be RAB striking reserve force, patrol teams, vehicle scanners, observation posts, check posts and CCTV monitoring."

He said security would be beefed up at various important Eidgahs in the country, including Dhaka. Security will be sweeping the important Eidgah. Plain-clothed members of RAB will be on patrol. Besides, a special force of RAB will be deployed.

"RAB bomb disposal unit is always ready for any emergencies. The air wing have been kept ready at all times to deal with any sabotage or attack," Colonel Md Kamrul Hasan further said.

Picture: TBS
Apart from Dhaka, checkpoints will be set up on important Eidgah roads in all metropolitan cities, district towns and upazilas. Important district towns will have the required number of force reserves at all times to deal with any situation.

