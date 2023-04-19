Maximum measures have been taken to make Eid journey smooth: IGP

UNB
19 April, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:52 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Wednesday said that maximum measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the passengers and smooth traffic movement to make Eid journey comfortable on roads, waterways and railways.

"During the Eid holidays, people gather at different tourist spots. We have prepared our security plans keeping in mind their safety also", he said.

The IGP made the remarks while speaking to reporters after visiting Sayedabad Bus Terminal in the capital.

DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk and senior officials of the DMP were present during the visit.

He said all the units of Bangladesh Police including Dhaka Metropolitan Police, District Police, Highway Police, Naval Police, Railway Police and RAB are working together.

"Our specialised units like SWAT, Crime Scene Unit of CID, Dog Squad, Bomb Disposal Unit and ATU are working for the safety of the passengers", he added.

The IGP said control rooms and sub-control rooms are being set up at important points in different parts of the country, including Dhaka city, and security measures are being monitored so that the passengers can reach their homes safely.

Responding to a question about Eid congregations, the IGP said, "We have taken enough security measures for the Eid prayers."

He urged the passengers to refrain from taking any food or drink given by their fellow passengers during their journey.

The IGP said the drive against unlicensed vehicles is ongoing.

He also asked the drivers to drive cautiously.

Responding to a question over the recent fire incidents in different markets, the IGP said that the police are investigating all the incidents.

"Tough action will be taken against those responsible if any evidence of sabotage is found," he said.

The IGP also visited the Sadarghat launch terminal where he spoke to passengers, launch owners, drivers and workers.

Additional Inspector General of Naval Police Md Shafiqul Islam and other officials were present there.

Finally, the IGP visited Kamalapur Railway Station in the capital and enquired about the overall security arrangements.

Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam, Additional IGP of Railway Police Md Didar Ahmed, senior officials of Railway Police and Bangladesh Railways were present there.

