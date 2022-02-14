Max 5 from an org can lay wreath at Shaheed Minar on 21 February

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 06:01 pm

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting

People pay homage to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement on Friday, marking &#039;Amar Ekushey&#039;, the Language Martyrs&#039; Day and International Mother Language Day. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
People pay homage to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement on Friday, marking 'Amar Ekushey', the Language Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

In order to avoid public gatherings on the occasion of Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day celebrations, a maximum of five people from any organisation will be allowed to lay wreaths at Shaheed Minar on 21 February.

Individually, a maximum of two persons can lay wreaths at the altar that day to reduce the risk of Covid-19, reads a press release.

The move was announced at a meeting of Dhaka University Environment Society (DUES) held Monday (14 February) at Abdul Matin Virtual Classroom in DU.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting.

He sought the cooperation of various student organisation leaders operating on campus for the smooth, orderly, planned and systematic implementation of these initiatives.

