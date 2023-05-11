Mauritius President Prithvirajsing arrives in Dhaka to join 6th IOC

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun arrived in Dhaka today on a four-day official visit to join the 'Sixth Indian Ocean Conference 2023' hosted by Bangladesh as well as bilateral programmes.

The Mauritius president was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Huq.

During the visit, he will also with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

The Mauritius President will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He is also due to visit the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka. During his tour, he will see textile industries as well.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad will pay courtesy calls on the visiting president.