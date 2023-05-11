Mauritius President Prithvirajsing arrives in Dhaka to join 6th IOC

Bangladesh

BSS
11 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 08:05 pm

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing arrives in Dhaka to join 6th IOC

BSS
11 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 08:05 pm
Mauritius President Prithvirajsing arrives in Dhaka to join 6th IOC

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun arrived in Dhaka today on a four-day official visit to join the 'Sixth Indian Ocean Conference 2023' hosted by Bangladesh as well as bilateral programmes.

The Mauritius president was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Huq.

During the visit, he will also with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

The Mauritius President will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He is also due to visit the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka. During his tour, he will see textile industries as well.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad will pay courtesy calls on the visiting president.

Top News

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

21h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

12h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

2h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

1d | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19