Mauritius president lauds Bangladesh's socio-economic progress

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun has lauded the remarkable socio-economic progress that Bangladesh has achieved in many areas.

He said this while State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam called on him in the capital on Friday (12 May).

The state minister welcomed the visiting president who is currently in Dhaka for a three-day visit, in connection with the 6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023.

The visit of the President of Mauritius marks the first-ever president-level visit from Mauritius to Bangladeshm according to a foreign ministry release.

Expressing happiness over his first-ever visit to Bangladesh, President of Mauritius mentioned the long-standing excellent relations between Bangladesh and Mauritius.

He cited the recent high-level visits and highlighted connectivity, people-to-people contact and a collaborative approach in economic and development areas for fostering the relations.

Citing Mauritius as a multi-ethnic society, he expressed happiness over the role of Bangladeshi workers in Mauritius.

The President of Mauritius extended an invitation for high-level visits from Bangladesh to Mauritius.

He maintained that Mauritius can be a gateway for Bangladeshi trade and business in Africa.

He visited the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka in the morning and signed the guest book.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs apprised the President of Mauritius about the tremendous socio-economic growth that Bangladesh has achieved as well as about the 'Vision 2041' articulated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He referred to the financial measures of the Government of Bangladesh in the LDC-graduation context.

He thanked the Mauritian government for looking after the Bangladeshi expatriates living in Mauritius.

He underlined more high-level visits, air connectivity, and exchange of training in agriculture, education, and IT sectors to develop relations.

The State Minister thanked the Mauritian government for naming a street in Port Louis after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.