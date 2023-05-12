Mauritius president lauds Bangladesh's socio-economic progress

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 06:56 pm

Related News

Mauritius president lauds Bangladesh's socio-economic progress

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 06:56 pm

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun has lauded the remarkable socio-economic progress that Bangladesh has achieved in many areas. 

He said this while State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam called on him in the capital on Friday (12 May).

The state minister welcomed the visiting president who is currently in Dhaka for a three-day visit, in connection with the 6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023. 

The visit of the President of Mauritius marks the first-ever president-level visit from Mauritius to Bangladeshm according to a foreign ministry release.

Expressing happiness over his first-ever visit to Bangladesh, President of Mauritius mentioned the long-standing excellent relations between Bangladesh and Mauritius. 

He cited the recent high-level visits and highlighted connectivity, people-to-people contact and a collaborative approach in economic and development areas for fostering the relations. 

Citing Mauritius as a multi-ethnic society, he expressed happiness over the role of Bangladeshi workers in Mauritius.

The President of Mauritius extended an invitation for high-level visits from Bangladesh to Mauritius. 

He maintained that Mauritius can be a gateway for Bangladeshi trade and business in Africa. 

He visited the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka in the morning and signed the guest book.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs apprised the President of Mauritius about the tremendous socio-economic growth that Bangladesh has achieved as well as about the 'Vision 2041' articulated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

He referred to the financial measures of the Government of Bangladesh in the LDC-graduation context. 

He thanked the Mauritian government for looking after the Bangladeshi expatriates living in Mauritius. 

He underlined more high-level visits, air connectivity, and exchange of training in agriculture, education, and IT sectors to develop relations. 

The State Minister thanked the Mauritian government for naming a street in Port Louis after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mauritius

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

8h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

10h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

10h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

9h | TBS Health
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

5h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh