Matiur's wife seeks withdrawal of travel ban

Bangladesh

The court set 28 July for holding hearing on the matter.

A file photo of Laila Kanis Lucky. Photo: Collected
Laila Kanis Lucky, wife of former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman, filed a petition today (30 June) pleading for withdrawing a travel ban imposed against her.

Laila, chairman of Raipura Upazila Parishad in Narsingdi, appeared before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain and filed the plea through her lawyer. 

The court later set 28 July for holding hearing on the matter.

On 24 June, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court imposed the travel ban on Matiur, his first wife Laila Kanis Lucky, and their son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnob.

The court came up with the order, allowing a plea of the ACC.

On 27 June, Lucky attended a meeting in the upazila after 14 days of disappearance amid allegations against her and her husband for accumulating a huge quantity of illegal wealth.

The allegations against him surfaced after a video went viral showing Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat, Matiur's son from his second wife, purchasing a goat for Tk15 lakh before Eid-ul-Adha.

Earlier 23 June, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal President Matiur Rahman, also a member of the board, was removed from his post.

The Anti-Corruption Commission started an inquiry against Rahman over allegations of amassing illegal wealth and money laundering. 

This recent scandal has brought significant attention to the lavish lifestyles of both families of Matiur Rahman, who has children from two marriages, and raised questions about his suitability for the directorship at Sonali Bank.

